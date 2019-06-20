Nearly 500 trees to be pruned, 25 to be felled in Belagavi

Nearly 500 trees will be pruned and 25 will be cut down to prevent them from getting uprooted during the monsoon season. This operation will be carried out jointly by the Forest Department, the Belagavi City Corporation and the Hubballi Electricity Supply Company.

After a joint survey, officials have identified the trees and grouped them into most dangerous, dangerous and least dangerous categories. The trees keep falling down disrupting power lines, hurting pedestrians and damaging cars parked by the roadside.

On Wednesday, three teams of personnel began marking the trees and pruning them after ensuring power supply was stopped in the work-site. This followed a meeting of officers and citizens convened by Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli on Tuesday. S.M. Sangolli, Assistant Conservator of Forests, HESCOM officers and residents welfare association representative Ashok Chandargi attended the meeting.

This began as a campaign launched by some civil society groups in the city two months ago. A group of resident welfare association members and senior citizens complained to Regional Commissioner A.P. Meghannanavar saying that the branches of trees were falling during rain, injuring pedestrians and damaging cars. “They were also causing traffic jams,” they said.

Then Deputy Commissioner R. Vishal held a meeting with officials on April 29, 2019 and instructed them to count trees that had shallow or damaged roots or trunks that faced the threat of uprooting. Forest officials told him that around 95 % of the 523 trees would be pruned while 5 % had to be cut down across the city.

Dr. Vishal set a deadline for the city corporation to prune the trees or remove them, if necessary, before the onset of monsoon. But work did not begin till the second week of June.