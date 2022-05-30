Nearly ₹45 lakh business done at Mango Mela

About 80 tonnes of fruits were sold at the four-day mela which concluded on Monday

The mango mela organised at the Kuppanna Park here concluded on Monday, with about transactions worth ₹45 lakh done by farmers in the last four days.

More than 20 farmers had put up stalls at the mela which was organised after a gap of two years in view of COVID-19.

On a request from growers, the Department of Horticulture extended the mela till Monday and popular and premium mango varieties were sold in tonnes following overwhelming response from mango enthusiasts.

Badam was the most preferred variety followed by Raspuri and Mallika.

Nearly 30 tonnes of Badam variety was sold while 18 tonnes of raspuri and 8 tonnes of Mallika variety were sold in a span of four days. The sale of other varieties was – Totapuri –5 tonnes; Malgoa – 4 tonnes; Saindoora – 4 tonnes; and other varieties like Dasheri, Himapasand, Baganapalli – 5 tonnes.

“The total transactions could be around ₹45 lakh. Despite the off-year for the crop and limited arrivals due to untimely rains, the response to the mela was reasonable. It could have generated even more response had there been surplus supply. The people wanted this mela since they were looking for authentic and naturally ripened fruits,” Deputy Director of Horticulture Rudresh said.

He said rains during the flowering period last year and also rains during the harvest this year resulted in the yield getting affected.