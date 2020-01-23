Nearly 40 models on display at Innovation Festival

Students from various schools displayed 40 innovative models on environment, agriculture, science, and mathematics at the Innovation Festival organised by the District Science Centre in Kalaburagi. The festival began on Tuesday.

Aditya Arikeri and Habeeb-ur-Rehman of SB Residential Public School showcased their Hyperloop model, an advanced mode of transportation in which passenger pods travel through a tube. To reduce friction, most of the air is pumped out from the tubes.

Sarvesh Motge and Prateek Ittigi of SRN Mehta School displayed a pantograph, an instrument used to duplicate the copying of geometric shapes.

Students drew the map of Karnataka using the pantograph. They placed a knob at one point, and another knob was placed on the original picture. The border lines of the picture was traced with a stylus, and at the other end, a pencil reproduced the movement of the stylus at a different scale. The apparatus is used to transmit electrical power from overhead lines to cars and railways, they said.

Vishwa and Akash of SRN Mehta School exhibited a soil moisture sensor and response monitoring system. This application helps in efficient irrigation management practices based on monitoring moisture in the soil.

They showed how the equipment measured the moisture of the soil and compared it with the desired values given by the user and generated an alert if the moisture went below the desired value.

Some of the other models included one on cleanliness in rural areas, the role of Mathematics in daily life, one to convert solar energy into electricity, one for water harvesting and conservation of water, and new technologies in farming sector.