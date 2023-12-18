Nearly 38 lakh people counselled, treated for mental health issues at Karnataka government clinics in four years

December 18, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

Over the past four years, over 38 lakh people have been treated and counselled for mental health issues at State-run mental health clinics in district hospitals and medical colleges.

According to information provided by the Health Department in the winter session of the State legislature, while 10,63,242 people with mental illness have been treated and counselled in the government centres in 2019-2020, the subsequent years saw 9,02,040, 8,65,386, and 9,40,514 people receiving treatment and counselling.

Data revealed there are 71 posts sanctioned for psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, and psychiatric social workers in district hospitals. Of these, 19 posts are vacant. Besides, of the 244 sanctioned posts for outsourced employees, 32 are vacant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Common mental health disorders

Rajani P, State Deputy Director (Mental Health), told The Hindu recently that over 10% of those treated and counselled at the government centres reported common mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, substance and alcohol abuse apart from obsessive compulsive disorders (OCDs).

“The number of mental health consultations are increasing. We are also seeing many suicide attempt cases and priority is given to counsel/treat them and stop them from making repeat attempts,” she said.

Stating that mental health facilities exist in all district hospitals and medical college hospitals in the State, Dr. Rajani said the department’s Manochaitanya and Manasadhara programmes to provide free treatment, counselling and medicines to people suffering from mental health disorders and their rehabilitation are running successfully.

Karnataka, under the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP), is one of the few States to have dedicated psychiatrists as team leaders in all districts. Besides, all PHC doctors are being trained to provide the first line of treatment, she said.

Brain Health Initiative

Dr. Rajani said the Karnataka Brain Health Initiative (Ka-BHI) that is currently running in Bengaluru South, Kolar, and Chickballapur districts is being extended to all districts.

Recognising the need to improve treatment and prevent neurological disorders in the community, the Health Department in association with NIMHANS and Niti Aayog launched Ka-BHI in January last year.

“We are setting up brain health clinics in all district hospitals and recruitment has started. Seven clinics are already in place and 15 are under progress. In the next three weeks, the process of establishing brain health clinics in all districts will be completed,” she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.