Nearly 30,000 enthusiasts bought 90 tonnes of mango at Mysuru mango mela

Mysuru’s Mango Mela gets a big thumbs-up from fruit lovers; growers achieve a whopping revenue of ₹70-80 lakh in a span of three days

June 01, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The recently-concluded mango mela at Kuppanna Park in Mysuru turned out to be a big success with the growers, in a span of three days, selling 90 tonnes of mangoes of different varieties directly to consumers, achieving a whopping revenue of ₹70-80 lakh.

This was one of the highest revenue achieved in a mango mela organised by the Department of Horticulture in recent years.

The initiative brings to light the potential of direct marketing where the farmers sold their produce directly to the consumers, who wanted quality and naturally ripened fruits.

The confidence that the consumers have on such melas was evident since it was organised by the horticulture department with the support of other stakeholders, primarily the Karnataka Mango Development Board.

Deputy Director of Horticulture Rudresh said the mango mela was well received and 90 tonnes of mango, primarily badam variety, was sold in three days. Around ₹70-80 lakh business was achieved by farmers who had put up 28 stalls for selling their produce.

He said nearly 30,000 mango enthusiasts visited the mela and bought the fruits of their choice.

Varieties including Dasheri, Mallika, Malgoa, Sakkaregatti, Raspuri, Totapuri, Saindoora, Kesar, Imam pasand, Rumani and Alphonso were marketed directly at the mela.

An expo of over 30 varieties of mango at the mela was one of the attractions for the visitors.

