Nearly 28,000 children in 12-14 age group get jabbed

After a sluggish start on day one, the vaccination drive for children aged 12-14, saw nearly 27,460 children getting jabbed on Thursday till 7.30 p.m.

According to data from the Health Department, Chitradurga saw the highest number of children getting jabbed at 5,583 followed by Ballari where 4,267 children were vaccinated. As many as 553 children in BBMP areas and 294 in Bengaluru Urban were inoculated.

New cases

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Thursday reported 140 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total to 39,44,326. While Bengaluru Urban recorded 99 cases, 14 districts continued to report zero cases. The day’s test positivity rate in the State stood at 0.37%.

With two deaths, the State’s toll rose to 40,028. With this, the day’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.42%. This is apart from 41 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 162 persons were discharged on Thursday taking the total recoveries to 39,02,190. Active cases reduced to 2,067.

As many as 37,264 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 28,622 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,52,00,254.