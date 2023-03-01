Nearly 27,000 government employees join strike in Mysuru

March 01, 2023 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST - MYSURU

Nearly 27,000 government employees in Mysuru district have extended their support to the strike called by the Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association affecting various services.

In Mysuru, the employees staged a demonstration in front of the office of the Mysuru City Corporation in support of their demand, paralysing normal work.

The Government Employees District Union President Basavaraju and General Secretary Revanna said the agitating employees were drawn from about 68 departments including corporations such as the MCC and Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

While the pourakarmikas have not joined the stir so far and are on duty as it is part of essential services, they are expected to take a call later in the day about joining the stir.

Mr. Basavaraju said essentials such as medical services in government hospitals will be restricted to emergency cases only. He said those in the uniformed services such as police and fire and emergency services are also not part of the strike. The MCC has nearly 1,200 employees in 9 zonal offices and all of them have desisted from attending to any works.

SSLC preparatory exams postponed

The Deputy Director of Public Instruction Ramachandra Raje Urs said the SSLC preparatory examination which was to commence on Wednesday has been postponed owing to the strike. Around 36,000 students were to appear for the third language paper which will now be held on March 6 depending on the situation.

He said the preparatory examination scheduled for Thursday is on ‘’as of now’’ but in case the strike continues, it would be postponed as well.