Nearly 25,000 voters in North East Teachers’ Constituency

The North East Teachers’ Constituency has 24,941 voters, including 16,379 male and 8,562 female voters, as per the final roll of released by the office of Regional Commissioner here recently. The final roll has been published at the offices of Regional Commissioner and tahsildars for the public information.

As per the final draft roll published on December 7, there were 20,858 voters, including 13,778 male and 7,080 female voters.

In the verification and scrutiny of objections, 4,255 voters were added to the roll.

Kalaburagi district tops the list with 7,329 voters [4,333 males and 2,996 females] followed by Ballari with 5,942 [3,723 males and 2,219 females], Bidar with 4,569 [3,212 males and 1,357 females], Raichur with 3,134 [2,201 males and 932 females], Koppal with 2,330 [1,693 males and 637 females], and Yadgir with 1,637 [1,217 males and 420 females].

Regional Commissioner and Electoral Registration Officer Subodh Yadav, in a release, said that the updating of the electoral rolls will continue even after the publishing of the final rolls and urged teachers to register themselves.