Nearly 2,500 people take part in first of yoga rehearsals

Nearly 2,500 people took part in the first of the yoga rehearsals in the city ahead of International Yoga Day on Sunday.

The participants performed asanas as per the protocol issued by the Ministry of AYUSH and the rehearsals went on for 45 minutes from 7 a.m. onwards. The rehearsal was held in front of the Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple adjoining the palace.

The second rehearsal has been slated for June 18. International Yoga Day on June 21 is expected to see a record participation with nearly 60,000 people performing in unison in a quest for the Guinness record. Daily yoga practitioners from the network of yoga schools in the city did not turn up for the practice as they perform the yogic exercises regularly but will constitute the core during the main event on June 21.

Tourism Director H.P. Janarthan said the rehearsal helped apprise themselves of the preparations required besides closing any loopholes and will help fine tune the arrangements for the D-Day on June 21. Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep and Krishnaraja MLA M.K. Somashekar were among those who participated in the rehearsal on Sunday.

While the main event will be staged in front of the palace, where about 10,000 to 15,000 participants can be accommodated, arrangements will be made to accommodate the rest around the palace premises including the Chamaraja Circle area, around K.R. Circle, D. Devaraja Urs Road, and DC office Road.