Nearly 24,000 BJP workers vote suggesting candidates in 224 constituencies

March 31, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated April 01, 2023 12:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The BJP, for the first time, organised a polling of its prominent workers and office-bearers in each of the 224 Assembly constituencies to crowdsource names of winnable candidates.

Nearly 24,000 party workers voted and were allowed to suggest up to three possible candidates in the ballot paper. “These ballot papers from across the State will be collected in Bengaluru, its results tabulated constituency wise, and submitted to the core committee of the State unit, which will recommend a list of names to the Central Election Committee that will finalise the list of candidates,” said N. Ravikumar, general secretary, BJP Karnataka. Speaking in Ballari, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel said the party leadership would complete the process of selection of candidates based on inputs by workers.

From each constituency, all incumbent and former people’s representatives of all levels of government, office-bearers of the party machinery, president, and secretaries of shakti kendras, members of core committees at the mandal level, which add up to 80-120 people per Assembly constituency voted on Friday.

However, party sources said that this will be just one of the inputs for selection of the candidates and not the only criteria. “The party has conducted multiple surveys in every constituency and this can also be treated like another survey,” a senior leader said.