Nearly 2000 pourakarmikas of MCC to undergo preventive health checkup camp

Nearly 2000 pourakarmikas of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will be subjected to screening and preventive health checkup.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative has been taken up by Health Education and Rehabilitation (HEARt) 0rganization, an NGO, and the health camp was inaugurated on Friday.

Mr. Shivakumar, founder president of the organisation said the objective of the initiative was to ensure the well-being of the pourakarmikas who are instrumental in keeping the city clean and test them for any underlying health conditions. “Their job is hazardous by nature and this is compounded by a general apathy among the people towards one’s health,” said Mr. Shivakumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The health camp will be cover the pourakarmikas working in all the 65 wards of the MCC over the next few days and those screened for underlying diseases will be advised to undergo follow ups and directed to the concerned specialists.

Mr. Shivakumar said 110 pourakarmikas under zone 1 of the MCC were screened for Blood Pressure, diabetes, and other issues and 11 of them required additional tests. So a random test of 110 people indicates that 10 per cent of them have underlying health conditions of which they are not aware and on extrapolation of these results to the entire workforce the number of pourakarmikas with serious health issues will be higher, he added.

Though the government gives the pourakarmikas all facilities including ECS cards for free healthcare, there is a general apathy in getting oneself screened. In a majority of cases, people visit the hospital when the disease is in advanced stage. This is preventable if there is awareness of the importance of subjecting oneself to health checkup regularly and inducing a change in lifestyle, Mr. Shivakumar said.

HEARt organisation is being supported by Narayana Hrudayalaya, ASG Eye Hospital in the programme. MCC zonal officials were also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.