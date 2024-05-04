May 04, 2024 05:38 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - MYSURU

The short spell of rain on May 3 left a trail of destruction in Mysuru, with about 200 electricity poles damaged. Most parts of the city were plunged in darkness following rains accompanied by gale, thunder and hail, which lasted not more than 45 minutes.

L. Lokesh, GM (Technical), Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), said they were assessing the extent of damage within the CESC limits, but the May 3 evening rains damaged or uprooted nearly 200 poles. CESC staff were working overtime to restore power. Residents can expect electricity supply to be normal by late evening on May 4, he said.

‘’The preliminary assessment within the city indicates damage to 200 poles, but the actual number will be known only after the poles are replaced,” he added.

Besides, details of damage, if any, from the rural areas and nearby districts — Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu and Hassan — were yet to be analysed, as the focus was on restoration of power supply in Mysuru city, said Mr. Lokesh.

Referring to the snapping of power cables near Silk Factory Circle where scores of vehicles were stranded with some even coming in contact with power lines, Mr. Lokesh said that there is a mechanism in which the grid trips and shuts off power supply in case cables snap.

Consequent to rains, the heart of the city saw water flowing on main roads as storm water drains overflowed near K.R. Circle, K.R. Hospital, Dhanawantri Road, Agrahara, J.L.B. Road, near Jaganmohan Palace, and Jayanagar.

Hundreds of tree branches, that were felled by the rains and wind, were being cleared to pave way for movement of vehicles, but traffic diversion was in force even on May 4 in many parts of the city.

There were incidents of water gushing into houses in low-lying areas, as in Ramanuja Road.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Singaramaranahalli in Hunsur taluk received 71 mm of rainfall during the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on May 4. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 50 mm of rainfall in Mysuru, 30 mm in Mandya and Sargur, and 10 mm in K.R. Nagar during the same period.

The IMD has forecast moderate rains in isolated places in Kodagu, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar districts on May 5, rain in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts on May 6, and light to moderate rain with gutsy winds on May 7 and 8.

