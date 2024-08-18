GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nearly 200 doctors of MMCRI protest in Mysuru demanding protection at workplaces

The doctors including undergraduates from MMCRI marched from K.R. Hospital premises to Gandhi Square and formed a human chain

Updated - August 18, 2024 07:33 pm IST

Published - August 18, 2024 07:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Students of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, and doctors from K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital took out a rally in Mysuru on Sunday, August 18, demanding safety and protection at workplaces.

Students of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, and doctors from K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital took out a rally in Mysuru on Sunday, August 18, demanding safety and protection at workplaces. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Nearly 200 doctors from Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, K.R. Hospital, and Cheluvamba Hospital took out a procession in the city on Sunday, August 18, demanding protection at workplaces.

This follows the brutal rape and murder of a resident doctor on night duty at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata recently.

The doctors including undergraduates from MMCRI marched from K.R. Hospital premises to Gandhi Square and formed a human chain.

Dr. Mohan, a final year postgraduate doctor in Cheluvamba Hospital, said that those responsible for the Kolkata incident should be brought to justice for which there has been a nationwide protest. The doctors said they wanted to create public awareness about the imperatives of workplace security for doctors across all hospitals.

The need to implement the Central Protection Act to safeguard doctors, medical professionals, and institutions from violence was also underscored. Though such an act has been formulated, it has yet to be implemented, said Dr. Mohan.

A senior doctor and member of the teaching faculty of MMCRI said that workplace safety is a must and it is lacking even at K.R. Hospital. ‘’Though senior staff have their cabin with washroom facilities, the junior doctors and nurses tend to use common facilities that could be located at a considerable distance to reach which they have to walk under dimly lit conditions at night. Even CCTV cameras need to be installed for better safety,’’ he added.

This was the second back-to-back procession and rally taken out by the medical professionals in the city. There was a rally on Saturday underlining the same demands and was part of the nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.