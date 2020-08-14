Nearly 20 lakh jobs will be createdin five years, says Jagadish Shettar

New industrial policy will boost industrial development: Minister

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar has said that through the new industrial policy it had been planned to generate employment for nearly 20 lakh people in the next five years.

Chairing a review meeting of the Department of Industries and Commerce at the Gadag Zilladalita Bhavan on Friday, Mr. Shettar said that through the new policy, efforts had been made to create an industry-friendly scenario across the State and the recent amendment to the Land Reforms Act would further boost industrial development.

Mr. Shettar said that there was ample scope for industrial development in Gadag district and there was a need for the officials to make focussed efforts to boost industrial development.

The Minister said that 147 industrial plots had been developed in an area of 165.75 acres in Narasapur Industrial Estate and all of them had already been allotted to industrialists. Of them, already, 74 industries had been set up and others were in the process of being set up. Further considering the demand, it had been planned to develop 214 acres for industries, he said.

Emphasising the need for creating conducive atmosphere for industries, the Minister said that any technical problems should be resolved through administrative channels.

Special Investment Region

Mr. Shettar said that Gadag, Haveri, Dharwad and Belagavi districts had been identified as Special Investment Region, special developmental works would be taken up in these districts. “The Bengaluru Mumbai Industrial Corridor would also further boost special industrial development,” he said.

He said that through the amendments to the Land Reforms Act, several hurdles for the industrial sector had been removed and the industrialists would now be able to purchase up to 100 acres directly from farmers.

Mentioning that COVID-19-induced lockdown had affected every sector, he said that soon issues pertaining to penalty and tax related to industries would be resolved.

Minister for Mines and Geology and district-in-charge C.C. Patil emphasised the need for upgradation and development of textile-based industries in Gadag district and asked the officials to work towards achieving this.

Chairman of Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation Kalakappa Bandi asked the officials to develop basic infrastructure and amenities in industrial estates.

MLAs Ramanna Lamani, H.K. Patil, Deputy Commissioner M. Sundaresh Babu and others were present.