Nearly 20 lakh eligible to cast votes in Raichur Lok Sabha constituency

March 20, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Yadgir

As many as 19,93,755 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Raichur Lok Sabha (Scheduled Tribes reserved) constituency which is going to the polls on May 7.

Of the 19,93,755 voters, 9,85,675 are male, 10,05,246 are female, 334 service voters and 297 others.

The district administration, which is making preparations to ensure free, fair, proper and peaceful elections, has established 2,203 polling stations in eight Assembly segments spread over Raichur Rural, Raichur Urban, Manvi, Deodurg, Lingsugur in Raichur district and Shorapur, Shahapur and Yadgir in Yadgir district.

ADVERTISEMENT

On April 12, election notification will be issued. The last date for filing nomination papers is April 19. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be taken up on April 20 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is April 22. Counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. The Model Code of Conduct will be in force till June 6.

The number of voters, constituency-wise, is as follows: Shorapur 2,81,756 voters, including 1,41,618 male, 1,39,729 female, 28 others, and 64 service voters, Shahapur 2,45,770 voters, including 1,22,523 male, 1,22,939 female, 15 others and 28 service voters, Yadgir 2,46,533 voters, including 1,22,369 male, 1,23,864 female, 20 others and 12 service voters, Raichur Rural 2,34,441 voters, including 1,14,829 male, 1,19,258 female, 54 others and 25 service voters, Raichur Urban 2,43,178 voters, including 1,19,240 male, 1,23,540 female, 101 others and 47 service voters, Manvi 2,41,896 voters, including 1,17,838 male, 1,23,674 female, 64 others and 44 service voters, Deodurg 2,37,335 voters, including 1,17,414 male, 1,19,627 female, seven others and 20 service voters and Lingsugur 2,62,846 voters, including 1,29,844 male, 1,32,615 female, eight others and 94 service voters.

Of the 2,203 polling stations, 317 are in Shorapur, 265 in Shahapur, 268 in Yadgir, 275 in Raichur Rural, 250 in Raichur Urban, 276 in Manvi, 267 in Deodurga and 285 are in the Lingsugur.

The major political parties, like Congress and the BJP, have not yet officially declared their candidates. However, Kumar Naik from the Congress and B.V. Naik from the BJP are the front runners for ticket in their respective parties.

Meanwhile, sources close to the BJP said that the incumbent Member of Parliament, Raja Amareshwar Naik, is hoping to get party ticket this time also.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.