Nearly 20 bills to be tabled in session

BENGALURU

04 September 2020 00:20 IST

The ensuing session of the State legislature is likely to see the tabling of nearly 20 Bills.

Dropping broad hints in this regard, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy told reporters here that the proposed Bills included about 10 that were to replace Ordinances, including the Karnataka APMC Ordinance.

However, a decision in this regard would be taken after discussing the issue at the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the legislature, he said.

The eight-day session is scheduled to begin on September 21.