Karnataka

Nearly 20 bills to be tabled in session

The ensuing session of the State legislature is likely to see the tabling of nearly 20 Bills.

Dropping broad hints in this regard, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy told reporters here that the proposed Bills included about 10 that were to replace Ordinances, including the Karnataka APMC Ordinance.

However, a decision in this regard would be taken after discussing the issue at the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the legislature, he said.

The eight-day session is scheduled to begin on September 21.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 4, 2020 12:20:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/nearly-20-bills-to-be-tabled-in-session/article32518543.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story