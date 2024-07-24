Nearly 2 lakh cusecs of water released from Almatti dam

Water levels in the Krishna and its tributaries are increasing as heavy rain continues to lash parts of Maharashtra and surrounding areas, including Belagavi district.

Officials began releasing around two lakh cusecs (around 17.28 tmcft) of water from the Lal Bahadur Shastri Reservoir on the Krishna in Almatti of Bagalkot district on Wednesday.

Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan said that water release from the Almatti dam has been raised to around 2 lakh cusecs, but the situation is under control.

The total estimated amount of water leaving Belagavi has been estimated to be 1.85 lakh cusecs. The total release from Maharashtra is around 1.68 lakh cusecs, 1.35 lakh cusecs from the Rajapur Barrage and 32,500 cusecs from Dudhganga Barrage.

The estimated amount of water being received at Lolasur is around 22,500 cusecs, after accumulating water from the Hidkal Dam.

The Raja Lakhamagouda Reservoir has around 80% water and the outflow has increased to around 10,000 cusecs. The inflow is around 31,000 cusecs.

The inflow into the Navilu Teertha Dam on the Malaprabha in Saundatti is around 16,386 cusecs and outflow 194 cusecs.

Meanwhile, a communique from Maharashtra said that due to heavy rain, the outflow from Kalammawadi Dam over the Dudhganga river will increase to around 1,600 cusecs. This can lead to increased water levels in 24 hours, the Executive Engineer, Irrigation Department in Kolhapur, has said.

Mr. Roshan told a team of officials in Belagavi on Wednesday to keep a vigil on the water levels of all rivers and water bodies.

After getting information from the officers about the riverside villages, the Deputy Commissioner asked Tahsildars, Nodal Officers, Fire and Police officers to keep constant vigil in villages on the banks of the Krishna, the Malaprabha and the Ghataprabha that may be affected in case of floods.

He said that vulnerable villages should be continuously monitored. Officers should ensure that rain-damaged roads are repaired immediately.

He asked all officers to shift residents of all vulnerable villages to safer areas. He asked Tahsildars and other officers to visit the 427 care centres that have been identified in the district.

Apart from this, boats should always be kept prepared. He said that steps should be taken to get additional boats on hire, if necessary. Five boats will be purchased and the fire brigade personnel will be trained in their use. He said that search lights will be provided to facilitate rescue operations.

Officers said that several footbridges and barrages across the district have been submerged.

The Deputy Commissioner asked officers to coordinate with the police and ensure safety and security over each and every bridge. Officers told him that police have put up barricades to stop traffic on bridges.

Meanwhile, people did not suffer much inconvenience as there are alternative roads to most villages.

The Deputy Commissioner asked Public Works officers to shift housing sheds of workers alongside roads or on the foothills of mountains to ensure their safety if there were to be any landslips.

He asked officers to see that drains and gutters in Belagavi city are cleared to ensure smooth flow of rain run-off. He asked officers to create awareness among residents in Pashchapur, Ankalgi and surrounding areas that are downstream the Ballari Nala.

The Deputy Commissioner told reporters that officers of the departments concerned will take a decision on increasing or decreasing the quantum of water to be released from the Almatti dam based on the actual inflow.

He said that steps will be taken to provide all information about water storage and release to the general public.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shinde has instructed officials to keep an eye on riverside villages as well as houses on farms. He pointed out that big trenches have been dug near the National Highway worksite near Sankeshwar and Yamakanamaradi. He asked officers to take necessary precautions to see that there are no mishaps.

Mr. Shinde asked officers to maintain a data of pregnant women and senior citizens in flood-affected villages and ensure adequate stock of food items in anganwadis and schools.

Superintendent of Police Bhima Shankar Guled said that officers have visited many villages on riverbanks. He said that he met and interacted with NDRF, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services personnel and police officers.

He asked officers to create awareness among the public about crocodiles- infested waters. He asked them to work in coordination with the public to ensure safety.

