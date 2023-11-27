HamberMenu
Nearly 1,500 take part in Walk for Charity in Dharwad

November 27, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Students, teaching and non-teaching staff from SDM University taking part in the walk organised to mark the 75th birthday of Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Sri D. Veerendra Heggade in Dharwad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Scores of students, teaching and non-teaching staff from SDM University took part in a Walk for Charity event organised to mark the 75th birthday of Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Sri D. Veerendra Heggade in Dharwad on Sunday.

The walk was organised from Jubilee Circle in Dharwad to the campus of SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital located at Sattur.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Raveesh flagged off the walk at Kalabhavan adjacent to Jubilee Circle in the presence of Vice-Chancellor of SDM University Niranjan Kumar.

Highlighting the theme of the walk, “Mental Health For All”, the participants raised slogans on the significance of mental health. Nearly 1,500 students, teaching and non-teaching staff from SDM University and its constituent institutions participated in the walk.

After the walk was flagged off, it was led by Dr. Niranjan Kumar, Padmalatha Niranjan, Saketh Shetty, Dr Naidila, Jeevandhar Kumar, Dr S.K. Joshi, V.G. Prabhu, heads of various departments and others.

