Nearly 12,000 students to take part in Yuva Sambhrama

The countdown to Dasara has begun with the Yuva Sambhrama slated for inauguration on Friday, which will provide a platform for college students to showcase their talent.

In all, about 12,000 college students from 400 plus institutions will take part in hundreds of cultural events that will be held from October 6 to 13at the Open Air auditorium of the University of Mysuru, Manasagangotri campus.

Sharing details of the event, Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar said that Yuva Sambhrama will both be meaningful and showcase the cultural diversity of the country and the rich traditions of the State. The poster for Yuva Sambhrama was also released on the occasion.

Each team from a college can have up to 30 students and the time for performance for each team is 5 minutes. In all, 50 college teams will give performances daily and 400 college teams have been drawn from across the State, she added. For outstation teams, arrangements will be made for night stay and dinner.

The inauguration will be held at 5 p.m. on October 6 by district in-charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa. Kannada film stars Vasishta Simha and Haripriya will be the chief guests.

The cultural programmes will be theme-based and 20 themes have been identified on which the participating teams will make their presentations.

Some of the themes selected for Yuva Sambhrama include the freedom struggle and unification of Karnataka, gender equality, women empowerment and self-defence for women, the guarantee schemes of the State government, the role of youth in sustainable development of India, unity in diversity in India, the contribution of princely Mysuru to the development of science and technology, strengthening democracy through awareness on Constitutional rights and duties, role of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in the emergence of Karnataka as a role-model, Karnataka folk arts and tradition, Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan, traditions of classical music and dance, grandeur of Mysuru Dasara-then and now, wildlife and human-animal conflict, fake news – impact and control, imperative of education in the modern competitive world, to name a few.