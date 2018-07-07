Nearly 10,000 applications pending under RTI

more-in

The pendency of applications under Right To Information (RTI) Act has been reduced in the State and at present around 10,000 applications are pending.

This was stated by the State Information Commissioner K.M. Chandre Gowda here on Friday.

Speaking to mediapersons after conducting a court, he said all applications filed before the commission till 2017 have been disposed off.

“Only those filed with effect from January 2018 are pending before the commission,” said Mr. Gowda.

In reply to a question the Commissioner said Karnataka was way ahead of other States in processing applications and dissemination of information sought under the RTI.

Earlier in the day he disposed of 16 of 30 cases which came before the commission, most pertaining to officials not providing requisite information within a definite time frame. While directing the officials to comply with the information sought as per the RTI Act by the applicants, the commissioner warned that failing to do so could lead to imposition of penalty upto ₹25,000.

In this context, he said a penalty was pronounced on three officials for not furnishing information sought under RTI Act within the specified time limit. Mr. Gowda also participated in a workshop on RTI Act conducted for officials and Government staff.