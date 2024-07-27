GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nearly 100 acres inundated and standing crops damaged in Yadgir district

Crops such as paddy, cotton, and red chilli were damaged and the pumpsets installed to draw water from the river also got submerged. 

Updated - July 27, 2024 07:15 pm IST

Published - July 27, 2024 07:07 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Fields with standing crop inundated in Kollur village.

Fields with standing crop inundated in Kollur village. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 

Approximately 100 acres with standing crops were inundated on Saturday after Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited (KBJNL) increased the outflow from the Basava Sagar reservoir at Narayanpur in Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district.

Crops such as paddy, cotton, and red chilli were damaged and the pumpsets installed to draw water from the river also got submerged. 

Fields with standing crop inundated in Kollur village.

Fields with standing crop inundated in Kollur village. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Umakanth Halle, tahsildar of Shahapur, told The Hindu the full extent of the crop damage will be known later. “A survey will be conducted only after the water recedes,” he added.

According to official information, the outflow rate from the reservoir was around 3 lakh cusecs and the inflow rate was also around 3 lakh. The present water storage was 490.37 m against the FRL of 492.25 m.

“The cotton and red chilli will get damaged more compared to paddy. There is no possibility of an immediate respite from the rising water. If this continues for a couple of days, the cotton will completely be damaged,” Shivareddy Patil, a young farmer, said.

Road connectivity between Shahapur and Raichur was cut off for several hours after the bridge near Kollur village in Shahapur taluk got submerged. Police have put up barricades at entry and exit points to bar traffic on the bridge.

The district administration has been alerting residents on the river banks and asking them not to go near the river. “Shepherds, farmers, and fishermen should not venture into the river,” Mr. Halle said.

Karnataka

