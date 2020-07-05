Near-total shutdown in Belagavi

As Sunday lockdown was strictly enforced, stray cattle take rest on what is usually a busy road in Haveri.

Belagavi/Dharwad/HASSAN

05 July 2020 23:32 IST

Most shops remain closed. despite Sunday being a working day in the city

Belagavi city remained nearly shutdown during the State-wide curfew on Sunday imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Most shops remained closed, despite Sunday being a working day in Belagavi. Tuesday is the traditional market holiday in the city.

Only medical shops and some private clinics were open. As per an earlier announcement by the city corporation, vehicles carrying water, milk, vegetables and foodgrains were allowed to move freely.

Traffic on the roads was reduced to the minimum. However, there were some commuters on some of the roads. The police who were at major traffic intersections allowed commuters to move after finding out if their movement was unavoidable. Traffic increased slightly by evening.

The lockdown was nearly complete in Chikkodi, Athani and other towns in the district.

Arun Patil, a soldier in the Indian army, and his wife had to wait for a few hours before finding a taxi to go to his native village of Mangasuli near Kagwad.

He is now posted in Dehradun. He had come to Belagavi, without the knowledge of the Sunday curfew.

The couple waited for a few hours near the Central Bus Stand. But there were no buses. Finally, a friend helped them get a taxi.

MLA Mahesh Kumthalli held a meeting with traders association leaders in Athani to review the situation.

He asked them to shut down the market voluntarily for a few days till the rising COVID-19 cases came under control.

They said that they would discuss among their friends and decide on voluntary shutdown.

In Dharwad

In Dharwad, officers enforced a 33-hour curfew from Saturday evening. It was nearly total in the city and in rural areas.

All shops were closed except those selling medicines and food items. Some foodgrains shop owners decided to voluntarily down their shutters. Some petrol pumps were open. There was not much business in the APMC market.

The police had to reprimand some youth who were moving without any apparent reason.

Police Commissioner R. Dileep said that the police seized a dozen motorcycles and three cars for violating the norms.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil and Mr. Dileep conducted some surprise visits to some traffic intersections and market areas.

The busy market areas on Subhas Road was deserted. Movement of vehicles was minimal and trucks were parked off the national highway near Narendra village.

Mr. Patil has sought the co-operation of the public for the effective implementation of the government guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The city police have distributed safety gear to police personnel on duty.

In Hassan

Lockdown in Hassan on Sunday was almost total. Shops were closed. There was hardly any movement of vehicles. Public transport was off the road.