NDRF team given farewell in Kodagu

October 11, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - MYSURU

The team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which was camping in Kodagu since the onset of monsoon as a precautionary measure for handling rain-related disasters, left Kodagu to its parent camp as rainfall receded.

The Kodagu district administration gave a farewell to the team at a function in Madikeri on Wednesday.

NDRF’s 10th Battalion Chief Shantilal Jatia was felicitated by Deputy Commissioner Venkataraja in recognition of the team’s service and assisting the district administration in handling the rain-related incidents.

As a precautionary measure following the devastating floods and landslides that was witnessed by Kodagu in 2018 and 2019, the NDRF team is being deployed every monsoon. The team has been deployed in Kodagu since 2018.

On arriving in Kodagu this year, the team conducted a mock drill to demonstrate its skills in handling disasters. With its presence, the team instilled confidence among the people of Kodagu, who suffered during floods and landslides.

The deputy commissioner appreciated Mr. Jatia and team for its activities during monsoon this year and thanked the entire team for their service.

ZP CEO Varnik Negi said preparedness is key in every aspect for handling floods and landslides. The NDRF, by its skill in handling crises, instilled confidence in the people.

Mr. Jatia, who spoke on the occasion, said besides holding awareness and demonstrations across Kodagu since June this year, the NDRF did demos in schools and also in GP limits besides taking part in Swachh drives. The team also did tree plantation and distributed medical kits.

Assistant Commissioner Dr. Yatish Ullal also spoke on the occasion.