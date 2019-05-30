NDRF, SDRF conduct drill to test rescue preparedness in Kodagu

Trapped in incessant rains and marooned from the rest of the district, residents were at their wits’ end trying to get to safety. Reports of imminent landslips added to their anxiety and they had lost all hope. Until the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot.

Except that unlike last August, this was only a drill — an exercise to test the preparedness of the rescue teams deployed in sensitive regions and to infuse confidence among the locals.

The drill at Hebbetgeri and Hattihole on Wednesday saw the involvement of various departments of the district administration that is gearing up to deal with any eventuality during the monsoon this year.

During the drill, the NDRF and the SDRF personnel displayed how to go about rescuing and evacuating stranded people from hilly terrain to the plains, administering first aid, etc. The local police, fire force personnel, home guards, civil defence force, etc., were part of the exercise.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said the district administration of Kodagu has taken all precautionary measures in anticipation of the worst-case scenario to deal with rescue, evacuation and relief. The exercise, she said, was a demonstration of the capabilities of the administration to deal with any exigency.

The authorities have already identified geologically sensitive areas prone to landslips and adequate workforce and material have been deployed for swift action. The drill not only helped infuse confidence among the public but helped the forces gain coordination.

The forces which took part in the exercise also demonstrated their capabilities of deploying various types of equipment for rescue and evacuation in case of floods. Superintendent of Police Suman D. Penekar, Kodagu ZP CEO K. Lakshmipriya, and local elected representatives witnessed the exercises.