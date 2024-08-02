ADVERTISEMENT

NDRF boat capsizes; men swim to safety in Kudachi

Published - August 02, 2024 06:47 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A tragedy was averted when NDRF personnel in a capsized boat swam to safety, in the river Krishna near the Kudachi bridge in Belagavi district on Thursday.

A boat was carrying eight persons, including a HESCOM powerman and a town municipal council waterman, to repair a jack well. However, the strong currents pushed it around and it overturned. The boat was passing by a tree and the powerman and waterman caught hold of the branches. The NDRF personnel who fell into the water swam to a nearby boat. All were wearing life jackets.

Water supply remains disrupted to Kudachi town, as the jack well is yet to be repaired. HESCOM officers said they will make alternative arrangements to reach the spot in a day.

