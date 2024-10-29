GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NDA will win all three bypoll seats: Somanna

The bypoll outcome will shock the ruling Congress, C.P. Yogeshwar took a hasty decsion quitting the BJP, says the Union Minister

Updated - October 29, 2024 08:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V. Somanna on Tuesday, October 29, said the NDA candidates will romp home comfortably in the three Assembly constituencies, including the high-voltage Channapatna, that are going for bypolls on November 13.

Congress candidate for Channapatna C.P. Yogeshwar, who quit the BJP to fight the polls, has taken a hasty decision by joining the Congress and the outcome of the byelection will be a wake-up call to the Congress government, he opined.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Somanna said the people in Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur who are going to polls are watching the developments and are going to give their verdict that will be a shocker to the ruling Congress as the people in the State are fed-up with the government and its governance.

Mr. Somanna said he will campaign for the NDA candidates in the three seats from November 4 onwards.

The Union Minister said the alleged MUDA and the Valmiki Corporation scam will have an impact on the byelections. At the same time, the people are also watching as the government has failed in its duties to provide succor to the people who lost everything in rain havoc this year. The people of Karnataka are favouring NDA seeing the performance of the Siddaramaiah government in the last one year, he claimed.

Mr. Somanna said the MUDA is in a deep mess and expressed confidence in a positive outcome with the entry of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that is investigating the alleged irregularities. “The respect towards the politicians has slid further over the alleged MUDA scam. It is a disgrace for the government.”

The Union Minister recalled the days when he was the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, saying that 7,600 MUDA sites had been identified for auction during the pandemic for generating revenue and developing Mysuru.

Pratap Simha, former Mysuru MP, T.S. Srivatsa, MLA, and others were present.

Published - October 29, 2024 08:49 pm IST

