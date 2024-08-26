NDA will announce candidates for by-polls within a few days: Nikhil

The Hindu Bureau

BENGALURU JD (S) Youth Wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Sunday said the BJP high command was set to announce the names of NDA candidates for the forthcoming by-elections to the State Assembly within a few days.

He told media persons in Bengaluru that already a report on the situation with respect to Channapatna had reached the BJP high command. He described Channapatna, which was represented by his father Kumaraswamy, as the JD(S) bastion. While the party too had its support base in Channapatna, BJP leader C.P. Yogeshwar too had added to the strength through his own personal charisma, he observed.