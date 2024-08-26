GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NDA will announce candidates for by-polls within a few days: Nikhil

Published - August 26, 2024 05:30 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Bureau 

BENGALURU JD (S) Youth Wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Sunday said the BJP high command was set to announce the names of NDA candidates for the forthcoming by-elections to the State Assembly within a few days. 

He told media persons in Bengaluru that already a report on the situation with respect to Channapatna had reached the BJP high command. He described Channapatna, which was represented by his father Kumaraswamy, as the JD(S) bastion. While the party too had its support base in Channapatna, BJP leader C.P. Yogeshwar too had added to the strength through his own personal charisma, he observed. 

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.