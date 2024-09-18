NDA candidate will contest Channapatna bypoll: Nikhil Kumaraswamy

JD(S) youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Wednesday accused the Congress regime in the State of pursuing “vendetta politics” and creating violence to cover up its “scams”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters after launching the party membership drive here, Mr. Nikhil said the byelection to Channapatna, Sandur, and Shiggavi are expected to be announced soon in addition to the elections to the local bodies. “We need to prepare for the elections,” he said.

Referring to the recent violence in Nagamangala and clashes in other places during the Ganesh idol immersion procession, he alleged that the law and order situation in the State has collapsed and the State intelligence department has failed in its duties. “The Congress is engaged in appeasement politics. The people of Mandya are very well aware of the happenings and are mature enough to understand the politics being played out,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He alleged that the Siddaramaiah government is involved in “scams” and therefore creating trouble to cover up its “scams”.

On the high-voltage byelection in Channapatna, Mr. Nikhil, who is also aspiring to contest the election, said former MLA C.P. Yogeshwar has been holding meetings ahead of the polls. “We are convening meetings and also interacting with party workers ahead of the polls. The NDA candidate will be in the poll fray. The question is not whether I will contest or others are contesting. The poll dates are yet to be announced and therefore, we need to work according to the wishes and aspirations of party workers,” he replied.

Mr. Nikhil said the party base will be strengthened across the State as directed by party supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and Union Minister and Mandya MP H.D. Kumaraswamy, by touring the State and enrolling new members.

JD(S) Leader in the Legislative Assembly Suresh Babu, MLA G.T. Deve Gowda, former MLAs S.R. Mahesh, Annadani, and other leaders from the party were present.

Earlier, Mr. Nikhil, accompanied by senior leaders, visited Sri Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamundi Hills and offered puja for the party’s success.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.