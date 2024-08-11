NDA allies differ on Tungabhadra dam issue: While BJP blames govt., JD(S) says dam did not have stop-lock gate as it is very old

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (Secular) differed over the snapping of a chain link of a crest gate at the Tungabhadra reservoir late on Saturday. While the BJP blamed the State government for its failure to take up maintenance work at the reservoir, the JD(S) said the government cannot be blamed.

“Farmers, who had lost their crop last year due to drought were looking forward to raise two crops this year. Good rainfall had resulted in full storage in reservoir. However, they now remain anxious not knowing whether they will get water for even one crop for which sowing has been completed. The government should have taken up maintenance work during the drought when the water level in the reservoir had plummeted,” said Leader of Opposition R. Ashok on X.

Particularly blaming Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, who holds the Water Resources portfolio, the BJP leader said: “Where does the Deputy Chief Minister have time to look after his portfolio when he is busy in corruption, having an eye on the Chief Minister’s post, indulging in factional fights and arranging money for elections in neighbouring States? If he had held timely meetings to look into dam safety and management, this incident would not have happened.”

Accusing the State government of ignoring suggestions from the Tungabhadra Dam Management Committee, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said: “The TB reservoir has been facing troubles, including silt accumulation, over a period. The dam committee that came from the Centre had given many recommendations. However, I feel that it has not taken the recommendation seriously. Had that been the case, this situation would have not arisen,” Mr. Bommai told presspersons here.

“There could be technical or financial problems. There were enough indications that the region would receive more than average rainfall. An investigation would reveal the truth,” he added.

‘Check safety of all dams’

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy has urged the government to ascertain the position of crest gates in all reservoirs across Karnataka. Terming it a big accident, he said: “The stop-lock gates at Narayanpur and Almatti reservoirs are not present in the Tungabhadra dam and the Krishnaraja Sagar, since that was not available during its construction. It should be erected now. Farmers are in trouble and this is like playing with their lives.”

Stating that the government cannot be held responsible, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that a technical committee that inspects reservoirs gives lackadaisical reports. “This is a result of that. Repairs are going to be challenging for the government. It should consult technical experts to rectify the problem.”

CM to vsit Tungabhadra dam

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit the Tungabhadra reservoir at Munirabad on Tuesday. A note from the Chief Minister’s Office said Mr. Siddaramaiah held a discussion and received information from senior officials of the Water Resources Department, including Principal Secretary Gaurav Gupta. He has instructed the officials to take up precautionary work to prevent any losses, the note said, adding that he held discussions with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Vijayanagara in-charge Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, and Koppal in-charge Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi.

