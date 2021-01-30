NCTE nod to Mysore varsity to offer four-year BSc Ed course

MYSURU

30 January 2021 19:39 IST

Yuvaraja’s College to run the integrated course with an intake of 50 seats from the next academic year

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), New Delhi, has given its nod to the University of Mysore (UoM) to introduce a four-year B.Sc Ed integrated course from the next academic year.

The course is akin to the one offered by the Regional Institute of Education (RIE) in Mysuru, which is affiliated to the UoM. However, the University has proposed to design a syllabus for the course looking into various factors and developments in teacher education.

Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar told The Hindu that the University is planning to run the course at the Yuvaraja’s College, Mysuru, the University’s constituent college. The course may commence from October this year.

The University had applied to the NCTE to cater to the demand for producing science teachers offering the course with a combination of science and education subjects studied in a span of four years. “This is almost similar to the course offered at the RIE Mysuru,” said Prof. Kumar, who is in the governing council member of RIE, Mysuru.

The NCTE’s expert team had inspected the University and verified its documents on the course. “Whoever is keen to become a teacher, will join the course soon after the second PU. The course will initially have 50 seats and we hope to increase the intake after running the course for a few years,” he said, adding the candidates completing this course have better placement opportunities as teachers in science subjects.

The University was focusing on introducing professional courses in the coming years with emphasis on the job market. It is starting an engineering college soon and the University is seeking nod from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). “We are hoping to start the course from the next academic year provided we get the AICTE approval by then,” he replied.

The University is planning to build another campus on the foothills of Chamundi here where it has a 20-acre plot. There are plans to build the engineering college there along with the school for management and other facilities. “We also have plans to start courses in pharmacy. Once we finalise the courses by next year, we will go for the accreditation and approval process,” he said.

In reply to a question, Prof. Kumar said the century-old Universityhas its own identity. Whoever completes courses from this university has a better chance of getting employed. Therefore, efforts are being made to introduce courses that could offer jobs immediately.