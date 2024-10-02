NCPNR wants Forest Minister to hold joint consultation involving stakeholders and not just MPs and MLAs

National Committee for Protection of Natural Resources (NCPNR), Samaj Parivartana Samudaya (SPS) and Janandolan Maha Maitri (JMM) and other organisations have expressed concern over stakeholders being left out during consultation over forest-related matters and have demanded a comprehensive joint consultation.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi recently, founder-president of NCPNR and SPS S.R. Hiremath said that the organisations are concerned about the fact that only MPs and MLAs of Western Ghats region are invited for the consultation held by Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre.

“The Minister who heads a Cabinet Sub-Committee convened a consultation meeting on the sixth draft notification of the Union government on Western Ghat’s Eco Sensitive Zone (ESA) Notification, following recommendations of the Kasturirangan committee. What is a matter of concern is that only MPs and MLAs were invited to the meeting and all of them reportedly opposed the sixth notification without actually involving the stakeholders in the meeting,” he said.

Mr. Hiremath said that the organisations will urge Minister Eshwar Khandre to organise a two-day joint comprehensive joint consultation with all stakeholders related to Western Ghats for developing a holistic and comprehensive view of the situation in the Western Ghats and anti-environment moves by both the Union and State governments over the years.

The meeting should consider measures needed for the protection of the Western Ghats and also for the protection of the livelihood of the local people. It should ensure that the local residents, especially the poor, actively participate in the consultation and their voices are heard, he said.

Mr. Hiremath appealed to all the individuals and organisations concerned to come together to launch a sustained and effective campaign to deal firmly with all environmental issues concerning Western Ghats, Kappata Gudda, Sandur forests and similar areas and issues across the country.

