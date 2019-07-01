NCPCR to hear child rights issues on Friday

A two-member Bench of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) would hear in Kalaburagi on Friday cases related to child rights abuse in the six districts of Hyderabad Karnataka region — Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal and Ballari.

Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar, in a press release, has appealed to people and civil society organisations working for child rights protection to present their cases before the Bench.

“NCPCR is a statuary body formed by the Union government for the cause of child rights protection. It is empowered to supervise the implementation of government programmes and policies concerning children aged less than 18. It has the authority to register suo motu cases against child rights abuse and direct governments for further action. The two-member Bench comprising R.G. Anand and Pragna Parande will hear in Kalaburagi such cases. The public and organisations can present their cases. A counter has been opened for receiving applications,” he said.

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for facilitating the hearing. A team of NCPCR officers would reach Kalaburagi on Wednesday and have preliminary meetings with officers of the district administration and civil society organisations,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

As per the information provided by Mr. Kumar, people, children and non-governmental organisations can submit their applications at the special counter opened at the district administrative complex and obtain receipts on Friday morning from 9 a.m. The NCPCR officers will then scrutinise the applications and submit them to the Bench with a brief note on each application.

Later, the Bench will take up the applications one by one for hearing. The applicants can present their cases directly before the Bench which would summon the officers concerned and get their statements in each case. After hearing both the parties, the Bench would pass orders and direct the authorities concerned to implement them.

Complaints could be on these issues: children engaged in hazardous jobs; failure to pay compensation to aggrieved children; children subjected to physical and mental violence, domestic violence, acid attack; trafficking in children; child rights violations by media, including social media; lack of basic infrastructure in schools, absence of schools, depriving children of admissions, inadequate distribution of books, improper evaluation of answer sheets by examination boards, misuse of school premises, improper mid-day meals and closure of schools without making alternative arrangements; medical negligence and delayed treatment.