NCPCR seeks report

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken suo motu cognisance of a video uploaded on Twitter where KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar is seen meeting schoolchildren during the Mekedatu padayatra, thereby involving children in political activity.

“In the video, it can be seen that the children as well as KPCC president are without masks further failing to follow COVID appropriate behaviour,” the commission chairperson said in a letter to the Director-General and Inspector-General of Police. The commission has sought a report within a week.

The commission has said that prima facie there are violations of provisions under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and Disaster Management Act, 2005.


Jan 11, 2022

