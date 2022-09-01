NCPCR asks for report
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), taking cognizance of the Murugha Mutt case, has issued notice to the Superintendent of Police, Chitradurga district, seeking progress of investigation into the POCSO case registered against the seer and other staff members.
The NCPCR, in its notice, sought a detailed report along with other documents within seven days.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.