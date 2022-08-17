NCP conference in Bidar today

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI
August 17, 2022 18:58 IST

The district-level meeting of office-bearers and the conference of activists of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will be held in Bidar on Thursday.

Addressing a media conference in Bidar on Wednesday, Bharat Kamble, State vice-president of NCP’s youth wing and Bidar district in-charge, said that party leaders and former Ministers from Maharashtra would participate in the event, which would be held in Sapna International Hotel.

“Around 300 party activists from each taluk would participate in the event. The conference would discuss the party’s strategy in the upcoming Assembly elections that would be held next year in the State. Major problems of the people in the State and the party’s plans to address them would also be discussed. The conference would also deliberate on strengthening party units at grassroots level in the State,” Mr. Kamble said.

He added that the State conference of the party would be held in January next year in which party’s national president Sharad Pawar would participate.

