NCoV: Info sought from foreign visitors to Kodagu

The Kodagu Health Department on Friday said it will keep information shared by visitors from China and other countries affected by 2019 Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) to the district about their health status and symptoms confidential.

District Health Officer K. Mohan said the department had takenprecautions for the prevention and control of the disease. The visitors can provide information, in case they are suffering from any of the symptoms in the wake of the virus scare, on their own in a prescribed format.

The District Surveillance Officer, Shivakumar, can be contacted on 94498 43263 besides the taluk health officers from Madikeri, Somwarpet and Virajpet. The health authorities from Kushalnagar and Gonikoppa can also be contacted. Other contact persons are Srinivas on 94498 43203 and Yathiraj on 94484 48481, the release added.

Meanwhile, posters for spreading awareness about the 2019 nCoV were released in Madikeri on Friday by Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy. The DHO was present. Surveillance had been stepped up in the border towns of Karike, Kutta and Makutta with Kerala confirming three positive cases. The banners would be pasted in these towns for educating the public.