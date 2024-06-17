NCERT textbooks emphasize on joyful, experiential learning: Director

NCERT director Dinesh Prasad Saklani said in Mysuru on Monday that NCERT’s textbooks emphasised joyful learning, shifting from conventional learning systems to experiential learning in accordance with the guidelines of National Education Policy-2020.

Learning has to be joyful, not stressful. Students need to move away from rote learning and avail the benefits of experiential learning that helps them think innovatively, the NCERT director told reporters here.

He said various initiatives have been launched by the NCERT to transform education and help the children know what’s happening around them, introducing modules where they get to know the country’s achievements and developments like Chandrayaan.

He said yoga has been introduced in the NCERT curriculum and teachers are being given a 15-day training to get them prepared for teaching the ancient art.

Responding to the Karnataka government’s decision to scrap NEP-2020 and introduce its education policy, Prof. Saklani said education is on the concurrent list and NCERT has developed textbooks based on the NEP not for one state but for the entire country. It is up to the states to adopt them. NCERT is an advisory body and can highlight the significance of its textbooks designed on NEP recommendations. NCERT has nothing to comment on the State’s move, he replied.

Prof. Saklani said NCERT has developed 121 primers in Indian languages, including for the tribal students. The primers have been developed with the support of the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysuru. As many as 25 primers had already been released and the remaining are expected for the launch in July, he said.

Replying to reporters’ queries, the NCERT director said that there is no question of replacing “India” with “Bharat” in NCERT textbooks and added that “Bharat” and “India” can be used interchangeably. The question of replacing “India” with “Bharat” in textbooks does not arise as there is no such policy before the NCERT, Prof. Saklani said, while replying to the questions on the row.

