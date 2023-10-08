NCD clinics functional across Karnataka

October 08, 2023 05:36 am | Updated 05:36 am IST - Bengaluru

Non-communicable Diseases clinics are functional across the State with one each in district hospitals and 347 at the taluk and community health centre level, says G.A. Srinivasa, State Deputy Director of National Programme for prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Stroke (NPCDCS).

“It is mandatory to screen all aged above 30 once in a year for diabetes and hypertension and once in five years for common cancers under the programme. At the village and sub-centre level, health workers and ASHAs, who have been trained, detect those with symptoms for initial screening. After initial screening, those who require further investigation are referred to primary health centres, taluk hospitals, and district hospitals for confirmation of the diagnosis,” he said.

Counselling for a healthy lifestyle (regarding a balanced diet, regular exercise, avoiding alcohol, and tobacco) is also provided at the clinics, he said.

