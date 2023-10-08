HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NCD clinics functional across Karnataka

Counselling for a healthy lifestyle (regarding a balanced diet, regular exercise, avoiding alcohol, and tobacco) is also provided at the clinics

October 08, 2023 05:36 am | Updated 05:36 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Non-communicable Diseases clinics are functional across the State with one each in district hospitals and 347 at the taluk and community health centre level, says G.A. Srinivasa, State Deputy Director of National Programme for prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Stroke (NPCDCS).

“It is mandatory to screen all aged above 30 once in a year for diabetes and hypertension and once in five years for common cancers under the programme. At the village and sub-centre level, health workers and ASHAs, who have been trained, detect those with symptoms for initial screening. After initial screening, those who require further investigation are referred to primary health centres, taluk hospitals, and district hospitals for confirmation of the diagnosis,” he said.

Counselling for a healthy lifestyle (regarding a balanced diet, regular exercise, avoiding alcohol, and tobacco) is also provided at the clinics, he said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / health and hygiene

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.