NCC team from Karnataka and Goa wins first prize in firing and aeromodelling competition at AIVSC 2023

October 05, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A contingent from NCC Directorate Karnataka and Goa received the first prize in firing and aeromodelling competition at the All India Vayu Sainik Camp (AIVSC) 2023, the apex camp of Air Wing NCC, recently.

The camp was conducted by NCC Directorate Karnataka and Goa at Air Force Station in Jalahalli, Bengaluru.

The contingent won a total of 12 medals and the Vayu Sena Trophy for the Best Air Contingent.

NCC Directorate Maharashtra finished first runner-up and also bagged the coveted the Best in Flying trophy.

The camp saw 608 Air Wing NCC cadets from all over the country competing in various events that form a part of Air Wing NCC training curriculum, to win the coveted Vayu Sena Trophy for the Best Air Contingent.

The cadets were pitted against each other in competitions such as drill, skeet shooting, 22 firing, aeromodelling as well as field craft.

Seven from Belagavi

Seven cadets of 8 Karnataka Air Squadron of NCC Group Headquarters, Belagavi, participated at the national level All India Vayu Sainik Camp 2023.

Out of these seven, Cadet Esha Gavali and Cadet Ankit Kumar won the silver medal for Control Line event and Cadet Omkar Patil and Cadet Vaishnavi Jadhav won the bronze medal for Radio Control event of Aeromodelling Competitions held in Bengaluru.

Group Commander, NCC Group, Belagavi, Colonel Mohan Naik and Commanding Officer 8 Karnataka Air Squadron, Belagavi, Wing Commander Deepak Balhra appreciated the efforts of the cadets and congratulated these cadets for their achievements, said a release.

