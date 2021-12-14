NCC kickstarts registration for alumni association in Mysuru

With the NCC commencing registration of its ex-cadets for the newly formed NCC Alumni Association (NCCAA) across India, the NCC Mysuru has called upon those in Mysuru to sign up.

In a statement here, NCC Mysuru Group Commander Col. R.R. Menon said several had responded. “There still remains a large number who are yet to be registered. In view of this, a meeting has been called of all ex-NCC cadetson Thursday, December 16, at the Group Headquarters location.”

The statement said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been registered as the first alumni.

There will also be a special campaign for registration on the NCC Alumni Association website on December 19. “All necessary support for registration will be provided by the officers and staff on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.”, the statement said.

For more information, ex-NCC cadets can contact Col. V. Srinivas, Group Admin Officer, Mysuru Group, on 94220-52566 or email vishysri68@gmail.com.