NCC Directorate to send full contingent for R-Day parade next year  

November 28, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

With COVID-19 cases coming down, the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate of Karnataka and Goa will send a full contingent to participate in next year’s Republic Day parade.

The Directorate will send 111 cadets for the parade, which will be held on January 26 in Rajpath, New Delhi.

“Last year, because of COVID, the cadet strength was only 57, but now we are back to our full strength,” said Air Commodore B.S. Kanwar, Deputy Director General, NCC Directorate, Karnataka and Goa. He added that the cadets are currently taking part in a preparatory camp and those heading to Delhi would be shortlisted soon.

No quarantine this year

“We plan to leave for Delhi on December 29. Unlike the last two years, this time the cadets will not be required to undergo 14-day quarantine. However, we will be taking all precautions, including testing them,” he said.

Mr. Kanwar also said that at the NCC PM Rally, the cadets will display various recycled products like tiles and furniture made from plastic and waste material recovered from water bodies under the Puneet Sagar Abhiyan.

The Puneet Sagar Abhiyan is a nationwide NCC flagship programme whose aim is to educate people to clean seashores, rivers, lakes and other water bodies of plastic and other waste materials.

The PM Rally is the culmination of the NCC Republic Day Camp and is held on January 28.