November 26, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST

NCC Day was celebrated at Mahajana’s First Grade College in Mysuru city on Saturday. The aim was to underline the importance of NCC and an interactive session was organised for the cadets on disaster management. The cadets were apprised of handling various types of disasters. In all, 110 NCC cadets took part in the event and Principal B.R.Jayakumari and others were present.