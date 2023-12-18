GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NCC cadets visit Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Belagavi

December 18, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
NCC cadets browsing through the museum during a visit to Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Belagavi on Monday.

NCC cadets browsing through the museum during a visit to Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Belagavi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre organised a motivational visit for around 510 enthusiastic students and 30 instructors from five different groups of NCC group headquarters in Belagavi on Monday.

The visit commenced with a welcome address by the Commandant and a brief on the various recruitment processes in the Indian Army both as an Agniveer and an Officer.

The visit showcased the Indian Army strength where in the cadets were given an opportunity to engage with the soldiers and the officers, witness the military equipment and demonstrations, learn about the rich heritage at the Maratha Museum and also imbibe the values of discipline, courage and service to the nation, which is one of the pillars of NCC training.

The visit left a positive and lasting impact on the young minds who were proud to see the peer values and strength of the Indian Army. They promised to imbibe self-discipline and showed an inclination to serve the motherland by becoming future military leaders, said a release.

Star Vijay Run

MLIRC organised Southern Star Vijay Run, an event to commemorate Vijay Diwas, the 1971 war, in Belagavi on Saturday.

A total of 1,926 runners - 1,356 service personnel, 20 veterans, 200 civilians and 350 children - participated in the mega event.

Brigadier Joydip Mukherjee, Station Commander of the Belagavi Military Station, flagged off the event.

The serving personnel participating in the run reflected the commitment and dedication of the Armed Forces and also showcased their physical prowess and resilience.

Veterans, who have valiantly served the country, inspired the younger generation to understand the sacrifices made by heroes for the nation’s sovereignty.

Civilians joining the run contributed towards a broader narrative of national solidarity and bridged the gap between the Armed Forces and the general populace.

Each stride taken by the children participating in the event carried the weight of history, fostering a deep connection to the nation’s past which reminded them of the cost of freedom and unity, said another release.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.