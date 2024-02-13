GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NCC cadets felicitated in Belagavi

February 13, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
KLE Society chairman Prabhakar Kore with those who were felicitated in Belagavi on Tuesday.

KLE Society chairman Prabhakar Kore with those who were felicitated in Belagavi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

KLE Society organised a felicitation programme in Belagavi on Tuesday for NCC cadets who have won various accolades this year.

Society chairman Prabhakar Kore felicitated cadets Shashi B. Kenchavvagol, Srishti Kamate and Goutam Kolekar who attended the Republic Day Parade and senior cadet Samed Karennavar who participated in an IMA camp in Dehradun.

He also felicitated cadets and officers of Lingaraj College for winning the best NCC Unit prize in the Karnataka and Goa region.

RLC College principal Jyoti Kavalekar, Lingaraj College principal H.S. Melinamani NCC officers Captain Mahesh Guranagoudar, Lieutenant Shivanand Bulbule, faculty member H.N. Bannur and others were present.

