NCB raids illegal alprazolam manufacturing unit in Bidar; 5 people arrested in Hyderabad

Bengaluru

26 June 2021 14:41 IST

Unit was manufacturing drug for sale in Telangana, 91.5 kg seized

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on Friday, busted a drug manufacturing and trafficking unit in Bidar, and seized 91. 5 kg of alprazolam, a short-acting tranquiliser. Officials arrested five people in Hyderabad including the kingpin of the racket.

Amit Ghawate, zonal director (Bengaluru), said the raid was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs they had received. NCB officers intercepted a mini-truck that was heading to Kolar from Bidar. The driver was illegally transporting alprazolam, which had been manufactured under the banner of a company, Indu Drugs Pvt Ltd, based out of Bidar. The vehicle was stopped while it was just a few yards away from the manufacturing unit.

Advertising

Advertising

During the search, remnants of alprazolam powder were found in the factory manufacturing equipment. Simultaneous searches were conducted by NCB teams at the Hyderabad residence of one of the accused, N.V. Reddy. “He was illegally running the alprazolam factory,” said the NCB. The search led to the recovery of ₹62 lakh, believed to be proceeds of drugs.

The NCB also arrested the kingpin of the syndicate, S. Bhaskara, and his associate, Y.V. Reddy, a chemical expert, who was providing expertise to manufacture the drugs. Both reportedly tried to evade arrest. “Bhaskara attempted to escape in his high-end car. NCB teams gave chase and arrested him,” said a senior official.

A total of five persons - S. Bhaskar, Y.V. Reddy, S. Meenon, Amruth and N.V. Reddy - all residents of Telangana were apprehended. The investigation revealed that the alprazolam was meant for sale in that State.

According to Mr. Ghawate, illegal manufacturing and trafficking of alprazolam in Telangana is a cause of concern for law enforcement agencies. Alprazolam is a psychotropic substance belonging to the benzodiazepines class, which is used to treat anxiety, insomnia, and other conditions. However, it is also used illegally as a recreational drug.

In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, alprazolam is widely used as a cutting agent for illicit toddy. Alprazolam laced with toddy is very dangerous and causes serious health complications, Mr. Ghawate added.