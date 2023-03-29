HamberMenu
NCB officials seize 541 kg ganja at Rajahmundry  

March 29, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru zone, on Tuesday seized 541 kg of ganja from a truck at Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh. They also seized a Skoda car which was piloting the truck.  

The inter-State gang procured huge amounts of ganja, loaded it inside trucks and stacked vegetables on top of it, the officials said.

They found that the drug was sourced from the border area of Andhra Pradesh-Orissa and was on its way to various States, including Karnataka. They are conducting further investigation in the case.  

