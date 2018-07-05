Navy officer hits the road

Manoj Gupta, an Indian Navy officer, is on a mission on his bicycle to spread awareness about Armed Forces Flag Day and to raise funds for the widows of jawans, family of jawans who died on duty and those jawans who become disabled on duty.

The 30-year-old lieutenant commander, working at Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala in Kerala, has already covered around 2,700 kilometres from June 6 and was in Vijayapura city recently.

Lt. Com. Gupta, is a native of Mumbai, said that he started the journey from Khardung-La pass in Leh in Kashmir and plans to end the expedition on July 16 in Kanyakumari of Tamil Nadu and will cover over 4,000 kilometres.

“I wanted to cover one end of India to the other on bicycle to carry my message. I am so proud to be part of this solo mission,” he told The Hindu.

He said that after obtaining permission from his office, he first practised cycling for nearly four months before staring his voyage.

He said that he cycles for around 140 km daily.

He added that he did not face much difficulties despite some harsh climatic conditions during his travel.

“I hope I would be successful in my endeavour. People have been so cooperative in all the places I have travelled,” he said.