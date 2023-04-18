Navodaya extends free health services to the needy

April 18, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Yadgir

Chairman of Navodaya Education Institutions, Raichur, S.R. Reddy has said that the institution has extended health services to 12,600 families living in 11 slums in the city and five villages under the Arogya Bhagya Scheme.

He was addressing a press conference in Raichur on Tuesday.

The institution has been providing better education to students and also extending social services to the needy. Under the Arogya Bhagya Scheme, health services have been provided to 12,600 families, he said.

Medical students are visiting houses once in two days to provide treatment. Each member of such families are getting free treatment. And, around 10% of these people are also getting treatment under the scheme. As many as one lakh out-patients and 15,000 in-patients have been provided free treatment and 3,000 patients have undergone surgery. In addition, it is planned to add another three villages under the scheme to ensure that medical services reach people, he added.

The institution intends to establish a super-specialty hospital, even as the 1,080-bed hospital, which has four surgery centres, in this building has bagged national award, he said.